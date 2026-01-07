LVMH confirms new leadership for Givenchy and Christian Dior Couture

Luxury group LVMH officially announced major leadership changes at two of its flagship houses on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. Amandine Ohayon has been appointed CEO of Givenchy, while Alessandro Valenti becomes the deputy managing director of retail at Christian Dior Couture. According to a statement from the group, these appointments will take effect on January 9 and January 12, 2026, respectively.

New leadership for Givenchy

Amandine Ohayon becomes the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Givenchy. In this leadership role, she will be responsible for driving the future growth of the house. She succeeds Alessandro Valenti and will report directly to Pietro Beccari, chairman and CEO of LVMH Fashion Group and Louis Vuitton. Her arrival marks a new phase of renewal for the house. Its collections are designed by Sarah Burton, who was appointed artistic director in 2024.

A graduate of ESSEC Paris, Amandine Ohayon has extensive experience in the luxury sector. She began her career at LVMH in 1998 with Christian Lacroix in New York. She later moved to L'Oréal, holding marketing and general management positions for beauty brands. More recently, she was the chief executive officer of bridal fashion brand Pronovias from 2018 to 2023, before leading Stella McCartney.

Pietro Beccari welcomed her appointment, highlighting in a statement her “unique ability to collaborate with the most creative talents” and her “retail expertise”. Her mission will be to accelerate the house's next chapter of growth. She will collaborate with artistic director Sarah Burton to develop this “ambitious project”.

Strengthening retail leadership at Christian Dior Couture

Meanwhile, Alessandro Valenti joins Christian Dior Couture as deputy managing director of retail, effective January 12, 2026. In his new role, he will sit on the executive committee and report to Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou, the house's managing director. This appointment follows the new momentum driven by Jonathan Anderson. He was appointed artistic director of Dior's womenswear collections in June 2025, succeeding Maria Grazia Chiuri.

A graduate of Luigi Bocconi University, Alessandro Valenti joined the LVMH group in 2014. He held various management positions at Louis Vuitton before becoming president of the EMEA region and then managing director of Givenchy in 2024. Sidney Toledano thanked Alessandro Valenti for his effective management of “Givenchy's transition phase”. He stated that the house is now “ideally positioned” for future growth.

For Christian Dior Couture, this appointment addresses specific commercial objectives. Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou stated he is certain that Alessandro Valenti will make an “essential contribution” to the brand's retail and digital performance, thanks to his vision and ability to motivate teams.