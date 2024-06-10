LVMH names Cécile Cabanis as deputy finance director

LVMH has appointed Cécile Cabanis as deputy finance director, who will be reporting to Jean-Jacques Guiony, the group’s chief financial officer.

The company said in a statement that Guiony will prepare the progressive handover of his responsibilities to Cabanis as part of the succession planning. Guiony’s new responsibilities will be announced in due time. Cabanis will also become a member of the LVMH executive committee.

The company added that she brings a track record with leading groups in a range of key finance positions, in particular mergers and acquisitions and financial communications.

Throughout her 17-year career within the Danone Group, she was appointed in 2015 as chief financial officer, in charge of finance, strategy, information systems, purchasing and sustainability. Cabanis was a member of the Danone executive committee and board of directors.

For the past three years, LVMH said, Cabanis has been deputy chief executive officer of Tikehau Capital.

Cabanis began her career in 1995 at L'Oréal in South Africa. In 2000, she joined Orange as director of mergers and acquisitions before joining the Danone Group in 2004.