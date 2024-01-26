M&S announces two senior executive appointments

M&S has announced the appointment of Rachel Higham as its new chief digital and technology officer and Mark Lemming as managing director of international.

Both will also join the executive committee.

Welcoming the appointments, M&S CEO Stuart Machin, said: “These two new leadership appointments reflect the importance of digital and technology and capital-light international growth to the next phase of our transformation. Rachel and Mark are a fantastic addition to the executive team and I am confident that, with their leadership, we will accelerate the pace of change in the business as we reshape M&S for growth.”

Higham, the company said in a media release, is currently chief information officer at WPP and will join the business later this year.

Lemming, the company added, has been promoted from his current role as clothing & home supply chain & logistics director and will begin his new role in the new financial year.