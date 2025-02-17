M&S strengthens international team with three new executives

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has bolstered its international leadership team with three key appointments.

Manish Kapoor will join M&S India as managing director in April, transitioning from his role at Pepe Jeans. Victoria Jones, formerly of Clarks, has already assumed the position of commercial director, international. Richard Davies has been promoted to international partnerships director from his previous role as head of category for brands at M&S.

All three executives will report to Mark Lemming, managing director, international, who was appointed last year to lead the company's international business reset. This reset focuses on establishing a foundation for sustainable growth through capital-light partnerships and a multi-platform online strategy.

"Our international business reset prioritises careful, strategic action to build a strong base for long-term growth," said Mark Lemming. "These appointments are crucial to this plan. Manish, Victoria, and Richard each bring valuable experience and fresh perspectives to our international reset and future growth strategy."