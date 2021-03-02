Macy’s announces leadership changes, eliminates COO role

Macy’s, Inc. has announced changes to its senior leadership team, which the company said are aligned with its recently updated Polaris growth strategy.

“As a digitally led omnichannel retailer, Macy’s, Inc. is in the midst of an exciting transformation,” said Gennette. “We are building a diverse leadership team that includes a blend of new talent with outside perspectives along with our tenured and best developed leaders who will accelerate the progress of our Polaris growth strategy. I am confident that these changes in reporting structure will enable us to be nimbler and more efficient as we move forward in our recovery and drive top and bottom-line growth.”

Macy’s reshuffles senior leadership team

The company said, John Harper, chief operations officer, will depart the company effective August 1, 2021. Subsequently, the role of chief operations officer will be eliminated. With the elimination of the COO role, Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer, and Dennis Mullahy, chief supply chain officer, will report to Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer.

Additionally, Marla Beck, Bluemercury, Inc.’s chief executive officer and co-founder, will leave the company this summer and Macy’s has commenced a search for a new chief executive officer who, once appointed, will report to Tony Spring, chairman and chief executive officer of Bloomingdale’s.

Chuck DiGiovanna, currently vice president, real estate, has been appointed to lead Macy’s real estate function, succeeding Douglas W. Sesler, who is leaving the company. DiGiovanna will report to Adrian V. Mitchell, chief financial officer.

Macy’s appoints chief information officer

Macy’s added that Laura Miller has been appointed chief information officer, effective March 15, 2021. In this role, Miller will report directly to Gennette and will be responsible for the company’s information technology platforms and teams. Most recently, she served as chief information officer of InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG). Miller succeeds chief technology officer Naveen Krishna, who is leaving the company.

Prior to that role, Miller served as senior vice president at First Data Corporation (FDC), a highly regulated global payments processing leader that serves more than six million merchant locations, thousands of card issuers and millions of consumers. Previously, she was a member of the technology mergers & acquisitions team at TD Ameritrade. In addition, she has served in other senior leadership capacities at The Patent and Trademark Office, The Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County, Maryland and British Aerospace, PLC.

She serves on the boards of LGI Homes (LGIH), an industry-leading residential home design, construction, sales and marketing business, and of EVO Payments (EVOP), a global merchant acquirer and payment processor.