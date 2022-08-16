Macy’s taps Casper Sleep CEO as new board member

US department store chain Macy’s has appointed Emilie Arel to its board of directors.

Arel has served as chief executive officer and president of e-commerce company Casper Sleep since 2021, before which she held various leadership roles at companies including Target, Gap, and Quidsi.

Commenting on her appointment in a statement, Arel said: “I am honored to partner with a leading retailer like Macy’s, Inc. and look forward to leveraging my omnichannel retail experience to build on the momentum the company has achieved in recent years.”

Macy’s lead independent director Paul Varga said: “[Arel’s] insights, retail merchandising expertise and proven ability to maximize the customer experience will be a valuable addition to our board as we engage both new and existing customers with our leading assortment of categories, products and brands via our omnichannel ecosystem.

“We look forward to her contributions as we continue to deliver against our long-term Polaris growth strategy, while positioning Macy’s, Inc. to capture additional consumer demand and market share.”