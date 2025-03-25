Macy's appoints Daniel Leppo as head of merchandising for men's and children's clothing

US department store chain Macy’s has appointed a new executive to a key position.

On Tuesday, the company announced the appointment of Daniel Leppo as Senior Vice President and General Merchandise Manager, Men’s and Kids’. In this role, he will lead the merchandising teams in both categories and report directly to Chief Merchandising Officer Nata Dvir, the retailer explained. His focus will be on developing compelling assortments aligned with customer preferences and market trends.

Leppo joins from sister company Bloomingdale’s, which also belongs to parent company Macy’s Inc. The industry veteran has spent his entire career at Bloomingdale’s, holding various leadership positions. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and General Merchandise Manager for Cosmetics, Men’s and Children’s apparel, and Home furnishings.