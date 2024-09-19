Macy’s appoints new SVP, creative and production

US department store giant Macy’s has announced the appointment of Jason Holzman as its new senior vice president of creative and production. In the role, Holzman will oversee the creative (design and copy), photo studio and marketing operations teams.

Reporting to chief marketing officer Sharon Otterman, Holzman has been tasked with initiating new, breakthrough campaigns, as well as enforcing more “integrated ways of storytelling across all channels”.

He joins the retailer from media and entertainment firm NBCUniversal, where he served a 17-year tenure, most recently holding the position of senior vice president and head of creative for streaming service Peacock.

At the media group, he had also oversaw NBCU teams responsible for the creative marketing of linear networks, such as USA and SYFY.

Speaking on the appointment, Otterman said in a release: “Jason brings a wealth of creative experience from consumer advertising, as well as the media and entertainment industries, and has a proven track record of innovative storytelling.

“Macy’s has a rich history of celebrating moments big and small, and we’ve added a strong storyteller to continue to tell our story. I’m excited for us to continue adding talented creative professionals to our world-class marketing organisation.”