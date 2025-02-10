Macy’s names company veteran as chief stores officer

US department store giant Macy’s has appointed Barbie Cameron as its new chief stores officer, a role she will take up from February 16. Cameron has been in the position in an interim capacity since August after serving as Macy’s senior vice president and regional director of stores, East Region, from early 2020.

Now taking up the permanent title, Cameron will continue to lead store operations across the Macy’s brand, including for its flagship stores and small format locations, as well as driving the company’s call centre operations. She has further been tasked with overseeing modernisation initiatives as part of Macy’s three-year strategy, Bold New Chapter.

Cameron has been with Macy’s for around 37 years, initially starting out as a sales manager before later becoming a buyer in 1991. She held increasingly senior roles throughout her career at the company, including group VP, RTW national merchandise execution and field planning and SVP regional director of stores.

In a release, chief operating officer and chief financial officer, Adrian Mitchell, to whom Cameron will report, said on her appointment: “Barbie is an experienced retailer and has built a strong track record during her 37-year career at Macy’s. I am confident that her deep understanding of our customer will continue to drive the Bold New Chapter strategy forward by improving in-store experiences and modernising Macy’s for today’s consumer. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Barbie and our talented team of Store leaders and colleagues.”