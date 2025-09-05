Madewell president Adrienne Lazarus steps down

The president of Madewell is stepping down. Adrienne Lazarus had been serving at the helm of the J. Crew Group-owned label for over two years. She announced her departure on LinkedIn, where she said she had made the decision to move on from her role at the company.

“I leave feeling so proud of the transformational work our team has accomplished and the momentum the brand carries into the future,” Lazarus added, before outlining some of the achievements made under her guidance.

Among them is an expanded retail presence with new and remodeled stores, a growing menswear business and a “wholesale renaissance that fueled significant growth and brand expansion”.

“Together, we restored the quality and premium product proposition that customers have always loved, reestablishing Madewell as the destination for the best premium products at an incredible value,” Lazarus said.

Madewell appointed Lazarus to the top position in August 2023, at which time she was tasked with overseeing all aspects of the business as the brand continued its mission to scale.

Where Lazarus is to go next was not disclosed in her post. She added: “I look forward to sharing what’s next. I’ll be reconnecting with trusted colleagues and building a new, exciting path forward.”