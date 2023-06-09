Malone Souliers names two new creative directors

British footwear brand Malone Souliers has announced that Coco Fang and Valerio Bava are to become co-creative directors, both stepping up from their positions as senior designers.

In light of their appointment, former creative director and founder of the brand Mary Alice Malone will assume the role of chief brand director, and will work closely with the CEO and executive team to help with strategic planning, market expansion and creative business growth.

The first collection to be created under Fang and Bava will be for autumn/winter 2023, set to launch at the end of July and in September, with the brand to also hold a London Fashion Week presentation under the duo’s direction.

Both have been tasked with working together on moving the brand forward, while bringing a joint vision to Malone Souliers’ established aesthetic.

Senior designs step up to top position, founder steps back

Central Saint Martins graduate and Taiwan-born Fang initially joined Malone Souliers as an intern in 2014, assisting in several functions across the business before becoming a senior designer alongside Bava in 2020.

Following his graduation from Milan’s Istituto Europeo di Design, Bava first worked in a design consultancy prior to relocating to London and joining the Malone Souliers team in 2017. His first role at the brand was design assistant, for which he assumed responsibility for both design and product development.

In a release, Malone said on the new appointments: “It is a joy to work with Coco and Valerio and, over the past few years of mentoring them, I have seen their incredible talents strengthen and grow.

“They have long been my sounding boards, sharing in the same appreciation for beautifully crafted, exceptionally designed shoes. I am delighted to see them move into this newly created joint role – a promotion they have both truly earned.

“Together, I feel we can elevate Malone Souliers even further and fulfil our ambitions of becoming world leaders in luxury footwear.”