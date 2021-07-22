Maly Bernstein is the new CEO of Bluemercury

Macy's, Inc. has announced the appointment of Maly Bernstein as chief executive officer of Bluemercury, effective September 13, 2021.

In this role, the company said in a release, Bernstein will oversee the growth and strategy of all aspects of the Bluemercury brand, from its digital platform to stores. She will report to Tony Spring, chairman and chief executive officer of Bloomingdale’s, and will be based out of Bluemercury’s Bethesda, MD, headquarters.

“I am excited to welcome Maly to the Macy’s, Inc. team. She has deep expertise in beauty, and we are confident that she is the right person to continue Bluemercury’s growth in the specialty space,” said Spring.

Maly Bernstein succeeds Marla Beck as Bluemercury CEO

The company added that Bernstein was most recently vice president of ecommerce at CVS Health. Prior to that role, she was vice president of Beauty & Personal Care with a multi-billion-dollar portfolio that included cosmetics, skincare, hair care and personal care. Prior to CVS, Bernstein worked in the retail and consumer practice at McKinsey & Co.

Bernstein succeeds Bluemercury co-founder Marla Beck, who recently transitioned from the CEO role to pursue other opportunities.

Since joining Macy's, Inc. in 2015, the company further said, Beck grew the number of Bluemercury stores from 60 to more than 180, including locations within Macy’s stores. She also launched a loyalty program called Blue Rewards, which now has nearly 75 percent penetration, expanded m-61, the clean clinical skincare brand she created, and launched conscious beauty brand Lune+Aster.

“I want to thank Marla for her vision and leadership. She has steered Bluemercury’s growth for more than 20 years and has been a valued partner to the Macy’s, Inc. team,” Spring added.