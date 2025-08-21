Mamas & Papas initiates leadership reshuffle ahead of growth plan

Nursery brand Mamas & Papas has carried out a leadership reshuffle as it prepares to launch a new strategy aimed at international expansion.

As part of the changes, which will result in an expanded board and leadership team, the Huddersfield-based company’s chief executive officer, Nathan Williams, will be stepping down to “pursue non-executive and advisory opportunities”.

During his seven years at Mamas & Papas, Williams “oversaw the build of a significant UK concessions business”, a press release noted, as well as the establishment of international partnerships.

In the interim, Sarah Ashby, who has been promoted from chief financial officer to chief operating officer, will lead the company until a new CEO is found.

In a statement, Steve Parkin, who has been named as chair of the business, said since Ashby joined as CFO two years ago, she has already played a “pivotal role” in Mamas & Papas’ success, and the company was “excited about her role in the new strategic plan as COO”.

Parkin, meanwhile, joins Mamas & Papes from Mayborn Group, the parent company of Tommee Tippee, where he most recently served as CEO.

The shifts come as Mamas & Papas prepares to undergo an expansion plan designed to both accelerate its international roll-out and consolidate its position in the UK market, where it says it already holds a 20 percent share.

The business is also planning to invest in its digital marketing, leveraging customer data to help further build the brand.

Looking ahead, Parkin said: “Supported by a new CEO in due course, I’m confident we have the right plan and the right people to accelerate our growth and become the trusted, internationally-recognised brand for parenting around the world.”

Mamas & Papas currently operates 60 stores across the UK, including 40 concessions within Marks & Spencer and Next and 30 concessions within global partners like Spain’s El Corte Ingles and Indonesia’s MAP Active.