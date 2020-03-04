Mango names Toni Ruiz new CEO

Spanish fashion brand Mango has appointed Toni Ruiz as its new CEO.

Ruiz, who has been credited with leading Mango’s transformation in recent years, has been on its board of directors since joining the company as chief financial officer in 2015. In 2018, he was promoted to general manager.

“With this decision, the owners of Mango are recognising and strengthening the leadership role exercised by Toni Ruiz in the transformation of the company, which it will need to continue in the coming years,” Mango said in a statement.

Prior to joining Mango, Ruiz spent much of his career at home improvement and gardening retailer Leroy Merlin, part of the Adeo group, where he was most recently chief financial officer for the brand in Spain.

Following the appointment, Ruiz will occupy the top executive position at Mango. Founder of the brand, Isak Andic, will continue to chair the board of directors, which also includes director of expansion and franchises Daniel López, and director of Mango Man, image and communication, Jonathan Andic.

Founded in 1984, Mango now has a store network spanning 110 countries. The Barcelona-based company closed the 2018 financial year with sales of 2.2 billion euros.