Manish Chopra joins Sabyasachi Couture as CEO from Shein India

Sabyasachi Couture, the prestigious luxury fashion label operating under the Aditya Birla Group, has officially appointed Manish Chopra as its new chief executive officer, as reported by the Economic Times, citing sources familiar with the development.

This leadership transition sees Chopra moving from a senior leadership role at Shein India, a venture supported by Reliance Retail. Email queries sent by Economic Times to Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) and Reliance Retail remained unanswered.

Manish Chopra brings a wealth of experience in the retail and e-commerce sectors to Sabyasachi Couture. Prior to his tenure at Shein India, he held key positions that involved scaling businesses and navigating complex market dynamics. His background in digital-first strategies and consumer engagement is expected to be particularly valuable as Sabyasachi continues to expand its reach and adapt to evolving luxury consumption patterns. This move highlights a growing trend within the traditional luxury segment to integrate expertise from the agile and digitally-driven e-commerce space.

The appointment of an executive with Chopra's profile underscores Sabyasachi Couture's ambition to further solidify its position in both the domestic and international luxury fashion markets. Given his experience with a rapidly expanding online retailer, it suggests a potential focus on enhancing Sabyasachi's digital presence, optimising its omnichannel strategy, and potentially tapping into new consumer demographics while maintaining its exclusive brand identity.

Aditya Birla Group acquired 51 percent stake in Sabyasachi Couture in 2021 for Rs 398 crore. The company also holds stakes in several Indian fashion design houses such as Tarun Tahiliani, Masaba and Shantanu-Nikhil.