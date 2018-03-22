Manish Kalra is the new Chief Executive Officer of Homeshop18

The board of directors of TV18 Home Shopping Network has appointed Manish Kalra the new Chief Executive Officer of Homeshop18. Kalra joins Homeshop18 at a critical yet promising stage in its journey when it has merged business with Shop CJ, thereby becoming the largest Television Home shopping Brand in India. Manish brings with him extensive experience in e-commerce and will report to the Board of TV18 Home Shopping Network.

A BE, from Punjab Engineering College and MBA, Marketing and Finance from XLRI Jamshedpur., prior to joining Homeshop18, he was the Chief Marketing and Business Officer at Craftsvilla where he was the overall business P&L owner. A young achiever he has over 16 years experience in leading businesses across e-commerce, IT, FMCG & BFSI Industry. Over the years, he has gathered deep understanding of customer behavior and can convert a business vision into a customer relevant story, combined with exceptional execution skills. Prior to Craftsvilla, he worked for Amazon India, MakeMyTrip and Dell.

Kalra is looking forward to working with and learning from the talented team. Retail industry in India is going through a transformation. Homeshop18 has a unique opportunity to deliver innovative products and solutions to the customers that will bring greater value to them, suppliers, employees, investors and other stakeholders in the process.