Marc Cain names Marcus Breyer as the company's new CFO

Marc Cain has announced that as of September 2019, the company has appointed Marcus Breyer as new member of management board and as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The company said in a statement that Breyer is taking over the position as head of the department of finance, HR and IT, which were preciously led by Helmut Schlotterer, Founder, Owner and Chairman of the company’s board.

“Marcus Breyer will perfectly complement and strengthen our management board. I will be released from day-to-day operations and will remain committed to the company as owner and chairman of the board,” said Schlotterer.

Breyer, the company added, brings many years of experience in the fashion industry and is known as an expert and professional in his specialist fields. His last position was in the management board at Bogner.

Picture credit:Marcus Breyer via Marc Cain