Marc Hare named Product Director of Lacoste Footwear JV

Pentland has announced the appointment of Marc Hare as the new Product Director of the Lacoste Footwear Joint Venture. The company said, Hare joins the business after having run his own successful streetwear inspired sneaker brand, Mr. Hare, since 2008.

Hare, the company added, will be leading the new ‘Mainline’ and ‘Future Concepts’ product teams and working with Lacoste JV CEO, Gianni Georgiades, to support the company's vision for the brand.

Commenting on Hare’s appointment, Georgiades, said in a statement: “I’m delighted that Marc is joining the team. His appointment reinforces the ambitions we have for Lacoste footwear and I’m looking forward to watching the team push the boundaries into a new domain of innovation and excitement under Marc’s direction.”

"Rene Lacoste's life is one of the greatest stories of 20th century sport. Lacoste is one of those brands that everybody fell in love with at a defining moment in their lives. Sneakers are a global language and culture that seemingly cannot be contained. Opportunities like this don’t come around very often, so any attempt at describing the excitement erupting from within me, at joining this team, would be a woeful understatement," added Hare.