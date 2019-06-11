Marcolin’s Giovanni Zoppas to focus on Thélios

Marcolin Group, one of the largest eyewear firms in the world, has confirmed that Giovanni Zoppas, its executive vice chairman is leaving his current role to focus on Thélios.

Zoppas will be Thélios chief executive and general manager, “leaving his responsibilities” in Marcolin Group, while still remaining as a director of the board.

The move to Thélios, the joint venture established by Marcolin with the LVMH Group, is part of the “agreed-upon plan” between the two companies with the aim of "maximising the overall value of Marcolin Group,” added the eyewear company.

Thélios was created to develop eyewear for LVMH group luxury brands including Céline, Loewe and Kenzo.

Image: courtesy of Marcolin Group