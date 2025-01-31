Marie Claire and Who What Wear owner names new CEO

Future plc, the American media corporation behind brands such as Marie Claire and Who What Wear, has appointed Kevin Li Ying as its new chief executive officer.

The company announced in a news release that Ying's appointment will take effect on March 31, 2025, when he will also join Future's board.

With over 20 years at Future, Ying has played a pivotal role in transforming the company from a traditional print publisher into a leading global digital media platform. He currently serves as EVP of B2C, the Group's largest division. Previously, he held the role of chief technology officer for eight years.

Earlier in his career, Ying was chief technical architect, overseeing systems and software engineering as well as infrastructure operations across the group. Before that, he served as web development director at Future UK.

Originally from Mauritius, Ying holds a BSc with honors, speaks three languages, and is a former badminton champion.