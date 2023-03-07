Marie Claire launches ‘Identity Issue’ in collaboration with Nordstrom and Bank of America

France-based magazine Marie Claire has launched the ‘Identity Issue’ on all digital platforms in collaboration with Nordstrom and Bank of America.

A broad selection of people from different backgrounds was involved in the making of this edition, conversing about a variety of topics, specifically self-expression and individuality in business ownership, but also the complexities of identity in general, which encompass change, reinvention, or even the loss of it.

The intention of the issue is to “explore how different parts of our lives influence who we are and how the world sees us”, as editor in chief, Sally Holmes, explains in a release.

Expressions such as “honoured, “excited”, and “thrilled” were used by Betsy Poirier, VP, digital marketing and customer relationship management at Nordstrom, Inc., and Carol Lee Mitchell, head of small business strategy at Bank of America, to describe the collaboration, which seems to have stemmed from a shared set of ethics. Poirer added: “We have long believed in the value of self-expression and celebrating people for being exactly who they are.”