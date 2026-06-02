Marimekko appoints former Ganni manager Karolin Stjerna to management team

Finnish textile group Marimekko Corporation has appointed a new executive as part of a structural reform. On Tuesday, the company announced the appointment of Karolin Stjerna as chief operating officer (COO), supply chain.

The 41-year-old will take on the newly created position on June 8, join the company's management team and will report directly to CEO and president Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko. She will be responsible for the supply chain, including product development; sourcing; quality control and logistics, as well as the company's own printing facility in Helsinki. Stjerna joins from Danish fashion brand Ganni, where she most recently held the position of COO.

Marimekko separates supply chain and product portfolio management

The appointment was made as part of a redistribution of responsibilities within Marimekko's management team. The company decided to organisationally separate this area from product portfolio management. This decision was made due to the “strategic role” of the supply chain in a rapidly changing environment characterised by “various uncertainties”, according to a statement.

Product portfolio management will be taken over by the merchandising team in the future, for which Marimekko is currently looking for a director. In the interim, this area will be managed by chief marketing officer Sanna-Kaisa Niikko.

The company also announced that Tina Broma is stepping down from her position as chief supply chain and product officer (CSCPO) with immediate effect as part of the restructuring. This decision was made by “mutual agreement”, Marimekko explained.