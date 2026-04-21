Marimekko textile design figure, Vuokko Nurmesniemi, dies at 96

Finnish artist and designer Vuokko Nurmesniemi, known for creating several iconic prints that became classics for the Marimekko brand, has died at the age of 96, her niece announced to AFP on Monday.

Architect of textile renewal

She joined the clothing, textiles and interior design company in 1953 and would lead the house's artistic direction alongside Maija Isola. Their shared vision defined the brand's DNA: simple, colourful patterns, featuring large flowers or graphic stripes.

Vuokko Nurmesniemi remained with the house for six years before founding her own eponymous brand, “Vuokko”, in 1960, where she would apply her talent for six decades. For Marimekko, she notably designed the famous unisex striped shirt “Jokapoika”, created from the Piccolo fabric, an iconic model still sold today.

She passed away on Sunday in the Helsinki retirement home where she lived, her niece Mere Eskolin told AFP. “She was truly a remarkable person and never compromised in her work. She always followed her own path without worrying about trends, with colours and patterns remaining her absolute priority,” she recounted.

Emancipation through cut and colour

Marimekko's clothing, particularly its loose, A-line dresses, marked a historic break from the corseted and sober post-war silhouettes. This liberated style even captivated Jacqueline Kennedy-Onassis, who made it one of her signatures.

“She was pregnant, so it was very nice to wear that kind of dress. It was not common at the time,” explains the artist's niece, referring to the 1960 US presidential campaign.

After the Second World War, Finnish design emerged from drabness thanks to her influence. “Everything was very dull, grey and black, then Marimekko and Vuokko brought colour... It was a visual revolution,” recalls Mere Eskolin.

An uncompromising legacy

The artistic legacy left by Vuokko Nurmesniemi is considered “immense” by her peers. “I know it's a huge responsibility, and I must take great care of it,” emphasises Mere Eskolin, who worked as the designer's assistant for twenty-seven years.

From her aunt, she says she learned “a great deal about life, honesty and self-confidence,” remembering above all a principle that guided the designer's life: “Always follow your own path and your heart.”