Mark Sebba, former CEO of Net-a-Porter, dies aged 69

Mark Sebba, Net-a-Porter’s former CEO, has died from a heart attack. He passed away at his home in Crete, Greece.

“I am shocked, grieving and heartbroken at the sudden loss of my friend Mark Sebba -- mentor, father-figure and partner in building the Net-a-Porter Group”, said Natalie Massenet, co-founder Net-a-Porter and former chairwoman of the British Fashion Council, on her Instagram profile.

Sebba entered Net-a-Porter three years after its launch, in 2003, and spent 11 years at the helm of the company. During this period, Net-a-Porter grew exponentially and sold itself to Richemont. He stepped down from the role in 2014 to join the flower e-commerce business flowerbx.