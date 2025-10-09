Marks & Spencer adds Cos veteran to fashion and beauty team

Paula Bricks has been named as Marks & Spencer's new fashion, home and beauty (FH&B) retail director, a role she will take up from November. Bricks’ appointment bolsters the retailer’s existing FH&B team, currently led by John Lyttle, the managing director of the division.

Bricks, who confirmed her new title in a post on LinkedIn, joins the British department store from Cos, where she had been for almost 19 years. Here, she most recently served as store experience director, a role in which she focused on creating store experiences to support Cos in its mission to become a “global power brand in accessible luxury fashion”.

Bricks’ appointment was announced to team members in an internal memo, seen by FashionUnited. According to the note, Bricks’ role would be critical in helping to reshape FH&B for growth, as the retailer works to elevate its store experience and ensure a seamless supply chain as part of a wider omnichannel transformation.

Alongside Bricks, existing members of the FH&B will also be taking on new roles. In January, head of operations for the department, Phil Lyons, will become head of retail asset protection, a position currently held by Andrew McCurry, who will in turn become head of accuracy for food and FH&B.