Marks & Spencer appoints Hugo Boss’ head of design to head menswear

British department store Marks & Spencer has announced the appointment of Callum Briggs as its new head of menswear design, a role he will take up from June.

Briggs joins the company from Hugo Boss, where he had been for over three years, first as senior menswear designer for Boss Outerwear and Leather, then most recently as head of design.

Prior to the German fashion label, Briggs had served in junior and assistant designer positions at the likes of Tom Ford, Belstaff and New Look before becoming a menswear designer of outerwear and leather at Reiss.

Briggs announced the news on his personal LinkedIn, where he said: “Thank you to Mitch Hughes [Marks & Spencer’s menswear director] and Richard Price [managing director for clothing, home and beauty] for their trust.

“Joining the Marks & Spencer family is an incredible opportunity, and I look forward to building upon the fantastic work already in progress. Roll-on June.”

In a statement to the media, Hughes said of Briggs' appointment: “Callum joins at a time when we’re really clear on the job to be done, who our menswear customer is and what we want to go after.

“It has been a pivotal 12 months for menswear at M&S – which included our first standalone campaign in eight years – and Callum will help lead the great work of our design team as we focus our ranges, make the big even bigger and continue to accelerate our style credentials with existing, new, and lapsed customers.”