Marks & Spencer appoints Mars Food president as non-exec director

Marks and Spencer has appointed Fiona Dawson to its board a non-executive director, effective May 25.

Dawson is currently global president of Mars Food, and has held other leadership positions at the company including president of global retail and Mars Chocolate UK, and European marketing vice president.

She will join the Marks & Spencer nominations committee at the same time as joining the board.

Marks & Spencer chairman Archie Norman said in a statement: “[Dawson] comes from the Mars school of management and the culture and commercial dynamism that goes with that. She has turned around businesses, run and built factories and understands what is required to drive change.

“As a former President of the IGD, and through leading a major supplier, she knows the UK and global food retail industry better than anyone. She has operated at the cutting edge of consumer marketing and her background is in growing iconic, heritage brands.”

The news follows Marks & Spencer’s appointment of former Bupa CEO Evelyn Bourke as a non-executive director earlier this year.