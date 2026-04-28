Marks & Spencer menswear director joins UKFT board

British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) director of menswear, Mitch Hughes, has been appointed to the board of the UK Fashion & Textile Association (UKFT). Hughes, who currently leads the M&S Man division, brings nearly 30 years of experience within the UK fashion retail sector to the industry body.

Hughes rejoined the London-based retailer M&S in January 2023. His career began at the same company through the M&S graduate programme in 1997.

Before his return to M&S, Hughes served two years as managing director at the British online retailer Boohoo Group (Boohoo). In that role, he oversaw the integration of the Dorothy Perkins, Burton, and Wallis brands following their acquisition.

Extensive leadership experience in UK retail

The director previously spent over five years at the British retail group Arcadia, eventually serving as managing director of Topman and Topshop. During his tenure, he navigated the brands through a period of significant transition.

Hughes also held various senior positions at the British retailer Matalan over a 10-year period. His roles there evolved from buying to trading director across both the fashion and home categories.

“I’ve spent my entire career in fashion retail – from those early days as an M&S grad nearly 30 years ago right through to leading M&S Man today – and I owe the industry a lot,” Hughes said. He noted that he is delighted to join the UKFT board to share his experience and champion the future of the industry.

Strategic focus on retail membership

The UKFT chief executive officer (CEO), Adam Mansell, stated that the appointment reflects the association's expanding membership within the retail sector. Mansell highlighted that Hughes provides deep sector expertise and a strong commercial perspective.

The CEO further noted that Hughes maintains a clear focus on customer-led product development. This strategic addition to the board is expected to bolster the UKFT's ability to support the evolving needs of the UK fashion and textile landscape.