Marks & Spencer taps former Boohoo Group MD as new menswear director

Marks & Spencer has appointed Mitch Hughes to its clothing and home leadership team as the high street retailer looks to build on its “re-energised” menswear proposition.

It marks a return to Marks & Spencer for the British fashion retail veteran, who spent eight years as a buyer at the business from 1997 to 2005.

He rejoins the company from Boohoo Group where he served as managing director of former Arcadia brands Dorothy Perkins, Burton, and Wallis following their acquisition last year.

He was credited with playing an “instrumental” role in bringing the brands into the group and resetting them all as online pure-players.

Hughes also previously served as managing director of Topshop-Topman, buying director of Burton, and spent 10 years at Matalan, most recently as buying director.

M&S bolsters home and clothing team

Marks & Spencer said Hughes will bring “brilliant category experience” and “great breadth to the role, having been accountable for trading, e-commerce, marketing and creative”.

“I’m hugely excited to be re-joining the business after over 15 years,” Hughes said in a statement.

“There’s so much opportunity in the menswear market and Marks & Spencer is now well set up to deliver growth across all markets and channels to their customers,” he said.

Hughes succeeds Wes Taylor, Marks & Spencer’s director of menswear and kidswear, who is leaving the company in December.

Additionally, Alex Dimitriu, who is currently head of buying for menswear, has been promoted to director of kidswear, effective February.

Dimitriu has over 25 years of experience in buying, having also worked at retailers including Miss Selfridge, New Look, and House of Fraser.