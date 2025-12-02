Marks & Spencer taps New Look veteran for store director role

Marks & Spencer has named Elaine Cartwright as its new store director for innovation and implementation.

The appointment comes as the British department store continues on its 300 million pound store rotation programme, which has focused on new openings and retail renewals.

Cartwright most recently served as retail director UK & ROI at New Look, where she has been for over 12 years.

She initially joined the fast fashion chain in 2013 as general manager of its Oxford Street flagship store, and has since held roles of increasing responsibility before taking up her most recent one in April 2024.

Cartwright will step into her new role from February after spending her first month in a Marks & Spencer store.

Her appointment at the company was confirmed by Jayne Wall, director of central operations, who said: “Elaine brings more than 20 years of senior retail experience, having led large store networks, omnichannel operations and complex transformation programmes.

“Elaine will help us raise the bar through innovating the retail operating model and transforming customer solutions, helping us to offer exceptional service all day, every day, to every customer.”