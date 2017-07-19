Martin Winkler appointed new CEO of the Falke Group

Falke has announced the appointment of Martin Winkler as the new CEO of the Falke Group. The company said, Winkler follows Uwe Bergheim, who has stepped down after his retirement.

“Winkler is a proven expert in marketing and sales. His special knowledge and experience as General Manager will be of tremendous importance for the strategic focus of the Falke Group and further internationalization of the brands Falke and Burlington,” said Franz-Peter and Paul Falke, in a media statement, adding, “we´d like to thank Mr. Bergheim for always trustworthy and good cooperation.”

The company said, 48-year-old executive comes from LG Electronics where he was chief operating officer being responsible for the consumer business in Germany.

Previously, the company added, he worked for ten years in various leading marketing and sales positions for the Sony Group. Most recently he was country head Germany for the consumer electronics & IT business.

"I am happy to be able to help shaping the future in such a renowned and successful company as Falke. I am looking forward to the cooperation and further development of the organization and the brands Falke and Burlington," added Winkler.

Picture courtesy: Falke