Mary Katrantzou appointed accessories creative director Bulgari

Greek designer Mary Katrantzou has been appointed as the first creative director for leather goods and accessories at Bulgari. Katrantzou announced the news herself on her Instagram page. She will also continue to work at her own eponymous brand.

The position is newly created by Bulgari, yet Katrantzou has been linked to the label before through collaborations and borrowing jewellery for catwalk shows.

"Both Bulgari and I felt a strong connection, a mutual appreciation of values that made the first moment and collaboration feel logical," the designer said in the social media post.

After the duo's first collaboration, many others followed, eventually leading to the creation of the creative director role for leather goods and accessories. "I don't think it's very common to build a relationship and thereby trust in this way," Katrantzou added.

The first items by Katrantzou's hand will hit shops in August 2024.

The Bulgari brand shares a Greek heritage with Katrantzou. In fact, the brand was founded by Sotirio Bulgari, a Greek who moved to Italy and founded the luxury house there. "It is an honour to help the brand write a new chapter through my creative vision," Katrantzou stated at the end of her message.