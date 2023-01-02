Mary Quant and Boden founder recognised in King Charles’ first New Year’s Honours List

British designer Mary Quant has been revealed as one of the honourees included in King Charles’ first New Year’s Honours List for 2023.

The 92-year-old has received the Companion of Honour award, one of the highest accolades on the list, granted to those that have made “a major contribution to the arts, science, medicine, government lasting over a long period of time”.

She joins the likes of broadcaster David Attenborough, former prime minister John Major, actress Maggie Smith and fashion designer Paul Smith as one of the award’s 65 members.

Quant is known for her impact on fashion in the 1950’s, during which she opened her first shop Bazaar, was credited with the creation of the mini skirt and contributed to the popular culture of ‘The Chelsea Girl’.

On the list, she was joined by other fashion industry figures, including the founder of Boden, John Peter Boden, who received Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), and Gymshark founder Ben Francis, who received the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE).

British hair stylist Sam McKnight was also awarded an MBE for his services to the fashion and beauty industries.