Matalan names new chief product, brand and commercial officer

British department store Matalan has appointed industry veteran Sarah Welsh to the new position of chief product, brand and commercial officer.

Welsh will take on the role from March 10, after which she will be responsible for positioning customers at the centre of the company’s proposition, growing market share and appealing to a broader audience, in pursuit of acquiring new customers alongside maintaining current ones.

At Matalan, Welsh will be contributing to the company’s ongoing transformation, through which it has set out to deliver on sustainable and profitable growth.

As such, she will draw on her nearly 30 years of experience in the retail industry, during which time she has worked at a number of high street retailers across models such as wholesale and e-commerce.

Prior to joining Matalan, Welsh served for five years as retail chief executive officer at digital clothing retailer N Brown Group, where she was credited with transforming the company’s traditional catalogue offer into a digital-first business.

Welsh has also previously held the role of managing director to Oasis Fashion and had served in a number of senior buying positions at Miss Selfridge and River Island.

In a statement, Karl-Heinz Holland, Matalan’s executive chair, said: “Sarah has deep experience in driving transformation within retail businesses, and we are delighted to welcome her to Matalan.

“Her passion for the customer proposition coupled with her sharp commercial insight and extensive leadership experience makes her a great fit for our senior team.”