Matchesfashion appoints new chief commercial officer

London-based fashion retailer Matchesfashion has named former global buying director of Yoox Net-A-Porter (YNAP) Group, Elizabeth von der Goltz, as its new chief commercial officer.

Von der Goltz has 20 years’ of experience across buying and merchandising roles in the UK and US, and prior to YNAP held the position of senior vice president and general merchandise manager at US department store Bergdorf Goodman.

She is the third c-suite hire at Matchesfashion in as many months, following the appointments of Jason Weston as chief operating officer last month and Sean Glithero as chief financial officer in September.

Commenting on her appointment in a statement, Von der Goltz said: “I have always admired how Matchesfashion inspires its global customers through a true fashion lens and its ability to showcase so many emerging designers whilst also championing the most important brands today. I look forward to immersing myself in the business, continuing to strengthen our brand partnerships and helping to take the business to the next level.”

Matchesfashion CEO Ajay Kavan, who joined the company in February from online giant Amazon, said: “Elizabeth has a breadth of experience and commercial acumen that will help us continue to drive growth by inspiring our customers.

“Our aim is to be the best global partner for luxury brands and to continue to forge deep relationships with the world’s most discerning luxury customers. Elizabeth will augment our exceptional leadership team and help get the business ready to scale.”