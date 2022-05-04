Matchesfashion appoints new chief financial officer

London-based fashion retailer Matchesfashion has named Dave Murray as its new chief financial officer.

He will start his role in the Autumn and will succeed Sean Glithero who is exiting the business to take a career break.

Murray has over 20 years of experience in the luxury and retail sectors. He joins from British luxury platform Farfetch, where he has worked since 2019, most recently as senior vice president of finance.

Prior to Farfetch, he spent four years at retail giant Amazon, most recently as European finance director of Amazon Logistics.

Earlier in his career, he spent a decade in senior finance-based roles at Sainsbury’s, most recently serving as head of retail finance.

Matchesfashion CEO Paolo De Cesare said: “[Murray] is one of the luxury industry’s most respected finance professionals and will provide us with invaluable ecommerce expertise.

“We expect the next 100 billion dollars of luxury market growth will come from further digital penetration and [Murray’s] vast experience in this area will be immensely valuable.”

Murray commented: “I have long admired Matchesfashion, one of the pioneers of luxury retail with its bespoke edit, unquestionable originality and intense customer focus.

“To be working alongside [De Cesare], while leading the business’s finance function, is an outstanding opportunity and one that I am immensely excited about.”