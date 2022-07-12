Matchesfashion taps former Asos chief Nick Beighton as new CEO

Matchesfashion has appointed former Asos boss Nick Beighton as its new chief executive - becoming the company’s fourth CEO in the past five years.

Beighton was at the helm of fashion e-commerce giant Asos from 2016 to 2021, having previously held the positions of chief financial officer and chief operating officer after joining in 2009.

During his tenure as chief executive, Beighton oversaw the company’s annual revenue growing from 178 million pounds to 3.9 billion pounds, and its workforce expanding from 150 people to 15,000 people.

He also spent almost seven years at Matalan, most recently as head of finance, and just last month was named the new chair of discount fashion and beauty marketplace Secret Sales.

Beighton will take over the top job at Matchesfashion from current CEO Paolo De Cesare, who is leaving the company to “pursue other opportunities” after joining in September 2021 to replace former chief Ajay Kavan, who exited the company in March of the same year after just a year in the role.

Still ‘huge potential’

Commenting on his appointment, Beighton said: “Using technology, product, logistics and culture, I have helped disrupt existing consumer patterns and galvanise change in organisations and I hope to bring these skills to my new role.”

He said he has “long been an admirer” of Matchesfashion, which he described as being a “pioneer” in the fashion e-commerce space that has “redefined the face of luxury shopping with its unique fashion perspective and distinct, curated edit”.

He said: “Starting from a single store in London 35 years ago it has become the go-to place for luxury fashion online, yet it still has huge potential.”

Outgoing CEO De Cesare will hand over responsibilities to Beighton in July for him to take over the helm in August.

De Cesare said: “I am pleased with the progress we have made at Matchesfashion since I joined. The business is growing, we are strengthening relationships with our luxury brands and hiring some excellent new talent.

“I have enjoyed working with the talented team and wish Nick and the team the best for continued success.”