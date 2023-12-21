Material tech firm PrimaLoft appoints new president, CEO

PrimaLoft, a New York-based material technology firm, has announced the appointment of Anne Cavassa to the role of president and chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2024.

She will succeed former president and CEO Mike Joyce, who has announced his intention to retire after 11 years at the company.

Following his departure, Cavassa will also assume the role of vice chair on PrimaLoft’s board of directors.

She brings to the company almost three decades of experience within strategic leadership roles, having previously served as president of Saucony and SVP, chief customer experience officer at Brooks Sports.

Cavassa has also held a number of leadership positions at the likes of Timberland, Nike, Reebok, Tommy Bahama and Eddie Bauer.

In a release, Elias Sabo, CEO of PrimaLoft’s parent company Compass Diversified, which made the initial announcement, said: “Anne is a seasoned industry leader with an impressive track record of propelling strategic growth.

“Her extensive knowledge across product design, merchandising, customer experience, and brand marketing positions her exceptionally well to lead PrimaLoft into the future. I also want to recognise and thank Mike for his significant contributions over the years and for advancing PrimaLoft’s growth and innovation while at the helm.”