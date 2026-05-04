Mathilde Robard of Centre Commercial: “This job requires great emotional intelligence”

If one job in fashion reigns supreme with emotional intelligence, this is it. Far from the clichés, sales advisors embody the most vibrant and perhaps the most human face of this vast industry. To create a multifaceted portrait of this hands-on profession, FashionUnited spoke with those who view sales as an opportunity for fulfilment and specialised expertise.

Following our conversation with Léa Siboni, a sales advisor for the luxury brand The Row, we meet Mathilde Robard, a sales advisor at the concept store Centre Commercial in Paris.

What was your first job in sales?

Mathilde Robard: I was a sales advisor for the Italian brand Bialetti, which sells coffee, coffee makers and kitchen accessories.

Do you have fond memories of your first sales job interview?

Yes, I have fond memories of it. I was 21 during my first sales job interview. The person who interviewed me was very kind and truly inspired me to pursue this career.

What is the best advice a manager or mentor gave you when you were starting out?

I think the best advice I was given was about taking initiative. It was okay to try, even if it meant making mistakes.

Today, what gets you up in the morning?

The Centre Commercial boutique in general. After six years here, it really feels like home. I always look forward to returning to the store, seeing the products and working with my team.

Could you describe what the “joy of selling” looks like?

The joy of selling comes, above all, from the interaction with the customer. It is successfully selling a product that someone might not have tried initially but that you can envision them wearing. It also involves providing guidance and seeing a person leave happy with their purchase.

What is the most unexpected or memorable sale you have ever made?

It may sound silly, but my most unexpected sale was the first time I served a famous actor. He wanted to buy a pair of Veja trainers for a friend. To show me the size, he pulled out a drawing of his friend's foot outline.

Do you have favourite customers?

Over time, yes, you could say I have my “favourites”. I do not have any particular anecdotes. However, as soon as they enter the store, I am happy to catch up with them and show them the new arrivals from the brands they like.

What is the technical skill you have honed the most over the years?

Styling and understanding a garment's cut is the technical skill I have honed most over the years.

What qualities or skills related to your job are you most proud of?

Firstly, merchandising. Through practice, I have developed significantly in this area and have become increasingly creative in my work. Secondly, management. I have learned a great deal through my seniority and various training courses. I am proud to be able to manage a team of several people today.

How do you train your eye daily to always propose the perfect silhouette to a customer?

Firstly, you must have a perfect knowledge of the products in the store. You can quickly become unfocused if you do not know the products and their cuts well. Secondly, you need to listen to the customer's needs and ask good open-ended questions. This allows you to refine the selection you offer them. With experience, you can quickly determine which brand or item might suit a person as soon as they walk through the door.

What is something people do not suspect about the job of a salesperson?

The role of a salesperson is often undervalued and can seem like just a way to make a living. This job requires organisation, rigour and a great deal of emotional intelligence. Having the “gift of the gab” is not enough to succeed in this profession.

This interview was conducted in writing.