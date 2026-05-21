Matt Maddox promoted to president and CEO of Authentic

US brand development and entertainment platform Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) has announced a significant evolution of its leadership structure as the company enters its next phase of corporate growth. Founder Jamie Salter has transitioned from chief executive officer to executive chairman. Matt Maddox has been promoted to the role of president and chief executive officer (CEO).

In his new role as executive chairman, Salter will remain deeply engaged in the business operations. His focus will center on strategic global growth, including mergers and acquisitions, global partnerships and alliances, alongside other long-term strategic priorities.

Shift in daily operations

Reporting directly to Salter and serving as a member of the board of directors, Maddox will assume responsibility for leading global enterprise execution and day-to-day operations. His mandate includes scaling the global platform, driving organic growth across the extensive brand portfolio, and deepening long-term value creation for shareholders and partners.

“This is an exciting step for all of us at Authentic,” Salter stated in a press release. “As Founder and Executive Chairman, I will continue to do what I've always done: being laser-focused on driving strategic, transformational opportunities that will position our peerless company for continued growth.” Salter added that he would remain actively involved, partnering closely with Maddox and the wider leadership team.

Maddox noted that Authentic has built one of the most powerful and differentiated global commerce platforms in the consumer ecosystem. “I look forward to working side by side with Jamie to build on that foundation and accelerate our growth,” Maddox said, adding that the opportunity ahead remains significant for the group.

Global platform expansion

Since its inception 16 years ago, Authentic has expanded from a single brand into a global enterprise spanning sports, entertainment, fashion, and culture. The portfolio currently includes more than 50 brands generating 38 billion dollars in system-wide retail sales.The company has consistently diversified its stakeholder model by welcoming partners such as Shaquille O'Neal, David Beckham, and Kevin Hart.

Authentic continues to manage a high-profile portfolio after acquiring and repositioning brands like Reebok, Champion, Sports Illustrated, Guess, Brooks Brothers, Ted Baker, Juicy Couture, and Billabong. The group maintains an extensive global footprint with strategic hubs operating in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mumbai, Mexico City, Shanghai, and Tokyo.