Matthew Key replaces Jeremy Darroch as Chairman of Burberry’s audit committee

Burberry Group plc has announced that Jeremy Darroch has decided to step down as chairman of the audit committee with effect from February 6, 2019, however, he will remain on the board as Senior Independent Director and as a member of the audit and nomination committees. The company added that Matthew Key, who has been a member of the audit committee since September 26, 2013, has succeeded Darroch as Chairman of the audit committee.

According to the company’s website, Key was a non-executive director of OSN (a leading pay TV operator across the Middle East) between 2015 and 2018 and a member of the advisory board of Samsung Europe between 2015 and 2017.

Previously, Key has served as chairman and CEO of Telefónica Digital, the global innovation arm of Telefónica and also as chairman and CEO of Telefónica Europe plc (formerly O2 plc), CEO and CFO of O2 UK and CFO for Vodafone UK. Prior to this, he held various financial positions at Kingfisher plc, CocaCola & Schweppes Beverages Limited and Grand Metropolitan Plc. He has also been Chairman of the Dallaglio Foundation, which is a charity focused on disengaged youth, since 2014.