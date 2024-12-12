Matthieu Blazy appointed creative director of Chanel

An end to the rumours has finally arrived: Matthieu Blazy is the new creative director of the French luxury fashion house Chanel, according to various media outlets, including Vogue Business. This news comes just minutes after the announcement that Louise Trotter is taking the creative helm at Bottega Veneta.

According to sources, Alain Wertheimer, global executive chairman, and Leena Nair, global CEO of Chanel, called the designer “one of the most talented designers of his generation”. “His vision and talent will strengthen the brand’s energy and our position as a leader in luxury. Under the leadership of Bruno Pavlovsky, we have every confidence that Matthieu Blazy will continue to shape the future and write a new chapter in Chanel’s creative history,” the statement reportedly said.

New creative director at Chanel: Matthieu Blazy

Creative director Virginie Viard announced her departure in June 2024. At that time, she had been at the artistic helm of the French fashion house Chanel for five years. Viard took over after the passing of Karl Lagerfeld. She was Lagerfeld’s right hand for an extended period and began at the renowned fashion house in 1987. "Chanel confirms the departure of Virginie Viard after a fruitful five-year collaboration as creative director of the fashion collections, in which she renewed the house’s codes while respecting Chanel’s creative heritage, and nearly 30 years within the house," the house said in a press release distributed by Vogue Business.

Following Viard’s departure, there was much speculation about her successor. Several names were mentioned, but recently Blazy’s name was increasingly suggested.