McArthurGlen appoints new group managing director of leasing

British designer outlet group McArthurGlen has announced the promotion of Nick Brady to group managing director of leasing.

In his new position, Brady will oversee all brand acquisition and asset management for the group’s 25 designer outlets which span 10 countries across Europe and in Canada.

He will also coordinate the leasing strategy for McArthurGlen’s entire portfolio which generates 4.5 billion euros in annual sales and comprises 675,000 square metres of GLA.

“The deep knowledge, passion and expertise that Nick has brought to McArthurGlen over the past 13 years has played a major role in our growth to becoming Europe’s leading designer outlet group,” co-CEO Susie McCabe said in a statement.

“Together with his exceptional managerial skills, Nick’s first-class experience working with some of the world’s largest and most sought-after consumer brands makes him the ideal person to lead our leasing activities as we prepare our business for the future.”