MCM designer Dirk Schönberger steps down

The creative leader of luxury accessories brand MCM Worldwide Dirk Schönberger is said to have stepped down four years after he joined the company.

Schönberger initially joined the German brand in 2018 as its global creative officer and was later promoted to global brand officer in 2022.

Prior to MCM, he served as creative director for Joop for three years before moving over to the same position at Adidas, where he was based for over eight years.

Speaking to WWD, MCM said the designer had “served as a key catalyst behind product design and brand experience, and led and implemented global creative strategies.”

The label added: “Amongst other fundamental steps, he played the central part in transforming the leather goods label into a full-look brand. MCM appreciated Dirk’s sense for the brand’s heritage and DNA.

“Driving the brand with his vision and creative skills to what it is today, he always kept its foundation at heart.”

Meanwhile, Schönberger told the publication that MCM had given him a platform “to connect with outstanding talents across the globe” and develop “groundbreaking concepts”.

Founded in Munich in 1976, MCM was acquired by South Korean retail conglomerate Sungjoo Group in 2005, with the company stating that it wanted to make the brand the “new school luxury”.

WWD noted that it was not yet clear where Schönberger will be moving on to.