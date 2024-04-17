Megan Kulick joins Birkenstock as director of investor relations

Birkenstock has announced the appointment of Megan Kulick as director investor relations, effective April 15, 2024.

Based in New York, Kulick will report to the board of directors of the company.

Commenting on Kulick’s appointment, Oliver Reichert, CEO of the Birkenstock Group and member of the board said: "It was extremely important for us to fill the position with an investor relations professional who not only has a high reputation in the market and an excellent professional background, but also speaks the language of the street and whom we trust to convey our unique equity story in the most credible and effective way."

Kulick, the company said in a statement, brings over 20 years of international financial experience spanning investor relations, equity research, and portfolio management at top tier US banks and large listed corporations. Most recently she led investor relations for Cresco Labs.

Prior to that she held several senior positions, including the role of head of investor relations at AYR Wellness Inc., senior vice president at PIMCO, director at Merrill Lynch, and VP at JPMorgan Chase. Megan began her career at Merrill Lynch in equity research covering telecommunications services.

Kulick holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and finance from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the Colombia Business School.