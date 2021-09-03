Mel Ottenberg appointed editor-in-chief of Interview Magazine

Fashion stylist Mel Ottenberg has been appointed editor-in-chief of Interview magazine, the publication founded in 1969 by the late artist Andy Warhol and British journalist John Wilcock.

Ottenberg succeeds Nick Haramis and will publish his first issue for the magazine in October.

Ottenberg previously held the role of Creative Director since 2018, a time of great turbulence for the magazine which staved off bankruptcy and relaunched with the financing of undisclosed investors.

The magazine will have a new flavour and not be afraid to take risks, Ottenberg told the New York Times. “Now that the world might be ending, it’s like, ‘Hey, let’s make a magazine when nobody looks at magazines anymore.’ It’s fun because now you can do anything. I get to take risks and switch things up. I get to surprise people. As editor in chief, my vibe will be about rapid change and taking chances.”