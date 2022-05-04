MF Brands Group, Lacoste tap new EVP of tech, data and transformation

Gilles Lebret has been named as the new executive vice-president of technology, data and transformation at Lacoste and its parent MF Brands Group.

In his new role, Lebret is tasked with accelerating the transformation of Lacoste - as well as the group’s other brands, The Kooples, Gant, Tecnifibre, and Aigle - by providing them with “the necessary driving forces and technological tools”.

He is also joining the Lacoste executive committee.

Lebret has over 10 years of experience working in IT and operations at international groups including Price Waterhouse, Henkel, Cadbury Schweppes and Orangina, particularly in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Thierry Guibert, the CEO of MF Brands Group and Lacoste, said: “I am delighted to see Gilles Lebret join the group.

“His solid experience in the transformation and management of large-scale projects, his in-depth knowledge of back offices and the supply chain, as well as the deployment of ERP systems, will be important assets in his new missions.”