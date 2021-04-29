Michael Dastugue to join HanesBrands as CFO

HanesBrands has appointed Michael Dastugue as chief financial officer, effective May 1, 2021.

Dastugue, the company said, will bring more than 30 years of financial leadership and transformation experience at large organizations to the company. He has an extensive background in financial planning and analysis, corporate strategy, accounting, tax and external reporting.

“Michael has an impressive record of delivering results and building capabilities,” said Steve Bratspies, HanesBrands CEO, adding, “Michael is an outstanding leader with a strategic mindset, and I look forward to partnering with him as we unlock our full potential.”

Most recently, Dastugue was executive vice president and chief financial officer at Walmart U.S., where he led financial activities at the company’s 370 billion dollars U.S. segment. Prior to that, Dastugue served as executive vice president and chief financial officer at Sam’s Club, Walmart’s 57 billion dollars club division.

Before joining Walmart in 2013, Dastugue was chief financial officer at J.C. Penney, where he held a number of financial and real estate leadership roles during 20 years.

“HanesBrands has a strong foundation and is executing an aggressive strategic plan. I look forward to joining the new leadership team, driving the growth agenda and helping the company reach its full potential,” added Dastugue.