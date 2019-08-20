Fashionunited
 
    4. Share 
PEOPLE

Millie Bobby Brown launches new beauty brand for Gen-Z

Robyn Turk
|

Another celebrity-turned-entrepreneur, teenage actress Millie Bobby Brown has launched her own beauty brand.

The 15-year-old star of Stranger Things has previously designed for Converse as a limited-edition collaboration and is now ready for a venture of her own. She announced on Instagram that her new brand, called Florence by Mills, has been two years in the making.

Florence by Mills will be PETA-certified, vegan and cruelty-free, plus catered specifically towards her fellow Gen-Zers.

"Self expression is everything, clean ingredients are essential and beauty is ___ (that's for you to decide)," Brown is quoted saying in an image on he brand's Instagram page.

The page also shows teaser images of the product line, which includes a dew moisturizer, eye balm, face mist, lip oil, concealer, face wash, face scrub and skin tint.

Elle reported that the line will retail between 10 and 34 dollars, and a percentage of proceeds will benefit the Olivia Hope Foundation, which was founded in honor of Brown’s late friend.
beauty cosmetics millie bobby brown florence
 

Related news

MORE NEWS

 

Latest jobs

 

MOST READ