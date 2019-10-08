Missoni announces new CEO for United States position

Italian fashion house Missoni has announced that Antonio Moltoni will be joining its team as the chief executive officer of Missoni USA, which is a new position for the company. According to WWD, Moltoni will be looking after the retail and wholesale expansion of the label’s Missoni and M Missoni brands.

Creating the U.S. CEO brand for the company is part of the Italian brand’s overall strategy to expand its presence in the United States, according to Missoni’s creative director, Angela Missoni. As part of this expansion, the brand will be relocating its flagship store to Madison Avenue and 61st Street. A Missoni boutique will open at the Bal Harbour Shops in Florida.

Before joining the Missoni team, Moltoni worked at Gucci America and Dolce & Gabbana USA for over ten years.